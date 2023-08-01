Wednesday, August 2, 2023
HomeNewsPoliticsWhat are the latest federal charges against Donald Trump
Politics

What are the latest federal charges against Donald Trump

WHEE Staff
By WHEE Staff
0
14
Jeff Swensen/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — Former President Donald Trump has been indicted in the special counsel’s investigation into his alleged plot to overthrow the 2020 election.

Trump has been charged with four counts: conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, obstruction of and attempt to obstruct an official proceeding and conspiracy against rights.

Read the full indictment here:

US vs Donald J. Trump by ABC News Politics on Scribd

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Previous article
Trump indicted on charges related to efforts to overturn 2020 election: Sources
Next article
Jan. 6 riot was fueled by Trump’s ‘lies’ about 2020, special counsel alleges after 3rd indictment
WHEE Staff
WHEE Staffhttps://whee.net
I enjoy reading, writing, and radio. KM4ORO.
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE