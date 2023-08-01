What are the latest federal charges against Donald Trump

Jeff Swensen/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — Former President Donald Trump has been indicted in the special counsel’s investigation into his alleged plot to overthrow the 2020 election.

Trump has been charged with four counts: conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, obstruction of and attempt to obstruct an official proceeding and conspiracy against rights.

Read the full indictment here:

US vs Donald J. Trump by ABC News Politics on Scribd

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

