What we know about the 6 alleged co-conspirators in Trump Jan. 6 indictment

Brent Stirton/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — A new four-count indictment handed down Tuesday against former President Donald Trump included details about six unnamed co-conspirators who prosecutors allege were involved in an attempt to overturn the 2020 election.

“The Defendant and co-conspirators used knowingly false claims of election fraud to get state legislators and election officials to subvert the legitimate election results and change electoral votes for the Defendant’s opponent, Joseph R. Biden, Jr., to electoral votes for the Defendant,” according to the filing from Special Counsel Jack Smith,

The six co-conspirators have not been named (they are referred to as co-conspirator 1, co-conspirator 2, etc.), but the 45-page indictment lists the six as: four attorneys, a Justice Department official and a political consultant.

Here is what we know about the co-conspirators, according to the indictment:

Co-Conspirator 1

Co-Conspirator 1 is an attorney who was “willing to spread knowingly false claims,” according to the indictment. This Co-Conspirator was willing to pursue strategies that Trump’s 2020 re-election campaign attorneys would not, the indictment detailed.

Co-Conspirator 2

Co-Conspirator 2 is an attorney who “devised and attempted to implement a strategy to leverage the Vice President’s ceremonial role overseeing the certification proceeding to obstruct the certification of the presidential election,” the indictment read.

Co-Conspirator 3

Co-Conspirator 3 is an attorney who made “unfounded claims of election fraud,” according to the indictment. Trump privately acknowledged to others that Co-Conspirator 3’s claims made him sound “crazy,” according to the indictment. Still, Trump “embraced and publicly amplified the disinformation,” the indictment says.

Co-Conspirator 4

Co-Conspirator 4 is a Justice Department official who worked with Trump in an attempt to “use the Justice Department to open sham election crime investigations and influence state legislatures with knowingly false claims of election fraud,” the indictment says,

Co-Conspirator 5

Co-Conspirator 5 is an attorney who “assisted in devising and attempting to implement a plan to submit fraudulent slates of presidential electors to obstruct the certification proceeding,” the indictment reads.

Co-Conspirator 6

Co-Conspirator 6 is a political consultant who helped implement a plan to submit fraudulent slates of presidential electors to obstruct the certification proceeding, according to the indictment.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.