Wednesday, August 2, 2023
HomeNewsLocal34 arrested in undercover drug operation
Local

34 arrested in undercover drug operation

WHEE Staff
By WHEE Staff
0
8
Undercover drug operation results in 100 charges against 34 people
An undisclosed amount of fentanyl, methamphetamine and cocaine were seized during the operation, authorities said.
Previous article
Greensboro man wanted in Henry County
Next article
Local scoreboard
WHEE Staff
WHEE Staffhttps://whee.net
I enjoy reading, writing, and radio. KM4ORO.
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE