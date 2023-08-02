Community Calendar

Wednesday, August 2, 2023
THURSDAY

Bob Ross Painting Class: 9:30 a.m. in the Piedmont Arts classroom on the second and fourth Tuesday of each month. Free to members, $5 for nonmembers. Sessions are self-guided and you bring your own supplies.

Henry County School Board monthly meeting: 5:30 p.m., followed by closed session; 1st floor, Summerlin Room, County Administration Building, Collinsville.

FRIDAY

Grand Opening: 12-1 p.m., SaVida Health, 1 E. Market Street, Suite C, Martinsville. Come for a tour and refreshments at the new location and learn about the services provided and meet the staff.

MHC Historical Society Uptown First Friday Series: 5:30 p.m., Plaza of Historic Henry County Courthouse; entertainment by BJ’s Karaoke.

Theatre in the Works: 7 p.m.; Improv in the Blackbox; Community Players; Aug. 4 & 5 (theatre opens at 6:15 p.m.); tickets: $10 at the door (no advance/online tickets) – suggested rating PG-13.

SATURDAY

Tour de Scholar Charity Bike Ride: 8 a.m. registration, 9:15 a.m. ride begins. Start/Finish is at Smith River Sports Complex, 1000 Irisburg Road, Axton. The adult entry fee is $25, five-mile beginner ride is $10 for all ages. Lunch and a t-shirt are included for all pre-registered riders. This one-day event offers a 20, 35, and 60-mile route. (Experienced riders on required on the 35 and 60-mile routes. All proceeds go to classroom grants sponsored by the M-HC Chamber of Commerce’s Education Foundation.

Basic contracting licensing class: 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m., P&HCC; $189; pre-registration required at ph.augusoft.net or call 276-656-0260. ‍ ‍ ‍ ‍ ‍ ‍ ‍ ‍ ‍ ‍ ‍ ‍ ‍ ‍ ‍ ‍ ‍ ‍ ‍ ‍ ‍ ‍ ‍ ‍

SPCA Martinsville-Henry County Wellness Clinic: 8 a.m.-2 p.m., walk-in only; for more information, call 276-638-7297.

Uptown Farmers Market: 7 a.m.-noon, 65 W. Main St., Martinsville.

Storytime: 10 a.m., This monthly program at Spencer-Penn includes special readers, crafts, and other fun activities. Come out and join us for this free program fit for all ages. No registration is needed.

D&W Mile Run: The Dick & Willie Trail will be closed from 6:30 p.m.-7:45 p.m. from Liberty Street to milepost 2.5 in order to accommodate the D&W Mile Run.

MONDAY

Monday Market at Fairy Stone State Park: 5-7 p.m., picnic shelters 3 & 4.

TUESDAY

Henry County Electoral Board to meet: 10:30 a.m., Room three, Henry County Administration Building.

Senior Studio: 1 p.m., Piedmont Arts; seniors are invited to craft and create together in the Piedmont Arts classroom; sessions are self-guided and provide a space to socialize while creating artwork; bring your own supplies; advanced registration required; free to members and $5 for non-members; RSVP on PiedmontArts.org, registration closes prior to class at noon.

