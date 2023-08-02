Local news

This is the radio copy of our latest local newscast. Local newscasts air on WHEE at 7:30 a.m., 8:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m., and 5:30 p.m. weekdays

The Henry County Sheriff’s Office wrapped up an undercover narcotics operation Tuesday that resulted in 100 felony charges against 34 adults. In addition to the arrests, an undisclosed amount of fentanyl, methamphetamine, and cocaine were seized during the operation, a release stated.

Police are looking for a Greensboro man in relation to a shooting that occurred in Martinsville on Sunday. The 911 Communications Center received a call at approximately 10:48 a.m. regarding someone that had been shot at 625 Price Lane in eastern Henry County. Deputies responded and when they arrived they found Michael Deangelo Hairston, 31, with a gunshot wound to his hand, a release stated. Police said an investigation led them to believe James Bearvie Hylton IV of Greensboro, North Carolina went to Hairston’s home and knocked on the door. When Hairston opened the door, Hylton fired multiple rounds at Hairston with a handgun, striking Hairston once in the hand. When investigators processed the scene, they found approximately one kilogram of methamphetamine, a small quantity of cocaine, and found handguns.

The Henry County Sheriff’s Office is investigating what appears to be a murder-suicide that occurred in the Axton community late Sunday afternoon. Police found Roger and Luke McGuire both dead in their home at 264 Sharon Drive at approximately 5:14 p.m. after responding to a call, a release stated. Police say the preliminary investigation indicates that an altercation took place between the father and the son and Luke McGuire, 31, stabbed Roger McGuire, 69, multiple times and then took his own life with the use of a firearm.

While unemployment rates in the state and nation have risen in the latest labor force report, locally the rates in the cities are down while the surrounding counties are up. Martinsville and Henry County’s combined rate (Martinsville Micropolitan Statistical Area) was up from 3.3% to 3.5% from April to May, but down from 3.6% a year ago.

High pressure over the Mid-Atlantic region will move offshore tonight. A low-pressure system tracking from the Mid-Mississippi Valley into the Tennessee Valley will spread showers and thunderstorms across the area tonight through Thursday. A cold front brings another chance of showers and thunderstorms on Friday.

The Mustangs beat the Bigfoots Tuesday 3-2. They are off today and play at home on Thursday at 7 p.m. against the Zookeepers. Martinsville is 17-25 overall, 7.5 games out of first. They have won 5 out of the last 10. There are three games left in the season; Thursday and Friday at home and then Saturday away.