Wednesday, August 2, 2023
Pence on Trump indictment: ‘I wish it didn’t come to this’

Scott Olson/Getty Images

(INDIANA)– Former Vice President Mike Pence on Wednesday weighed in more extensively on the indictment of former President Donald Trump over Jan. 6, saying, “I wish it didn’t come to this.”

“It will be up to the government to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that this actually represented criminal conduct,” Pence said.

Pence, speaking to reporters while campaigning at the Indiana State Fair, was asked what he had learned after reading through the indictment.

“I didn’t know anything about the effort to secure fake electors” at the time, Pence added.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

