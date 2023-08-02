HomeNewsLocalSon stabs father to death and then shoots himself Local Son stabs father to death and then shoots himself By WHEE Staff August 2, 2023 0 5 Share FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Police investigating murder-suicide involving father and sonThe Henry County Sheriff’s Office is investigating what appears to be a murder-suicide that occurred in the Axton community late Sunday afternoon. Share FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Previous articleUnemployment rates mixedNext articlePiedmont Arts Board gets new members WHEE Staffhttps://whee.netI enjoy reading, writing, and radio. KM4ORO. RELATED ARTICLES Local 34 arrested in undercover drug operation August 2, 2023 Local Greensboro man wanted in Henry County August 2, 2023 Local Piedmont Arts Board gets new members August 2, 2023 - Advertisment - Most Popular Nicole Kidman, Zoe Saldaña spy series ‘Special Ops: Lioness’ scores record debut for Paramount+ August 2, 2023 Local news August 2, 2023 Community Calendar August 2, 2023 Local scoreboard August 2, 2023 Load more Recent Comments