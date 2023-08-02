Wednesday, August 2, 2023
HomeNewsLocalSon stabs father to death and then shoots himself
Local

Son stabs father to death and then shoots himself

WHEE Staff
By WHEE Staff
0
5
Police investigating murder-suicide involving father and son
The Henry County Sheriff’s Office is investigating what appears to be a murder-suicide that occurred in the Axton community late Sunday afternoon.
Previous article
Unemployment rates mixed
Next article
Piedmont Arts Board gets new members
WHEE Staff
WHEE Staffhttps://whee.net
I enjoy reading, writing, and radio. KM4ORO.
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE