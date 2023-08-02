Local scoreboard

Local sports

The Mustangs beat the Bigfoots Tuesday 3-2. They are off today and play at home on Thursday at 7 p.m. against the Zookeepers. Martinsville is 17-25 overall, 7.5 games out of first. They have won 5 out of the last 10. There are three games left in the season; Thursday and Friday at home and then Saturday away.

Washington Nationals

The Brewers beat the Nats 6-4 Tuesday. Washington is 45-63 on the season. They have won 5 of their last 10 games and are 25 games out of first in the National League East. The Nats host the Brewers this afternoon. Here it on WHEE.

(WHEE is an affiliate of the Washington Nationals.)