Wednesday, August 2, 2023
HomeNewsEntertainmentTrailer for second season of 'Loki' breaks records for Disney+
Entertainment

Trailer for second season of ‘Loki’ breaks records for Disney+

WHEE Staff
By WHEE Staff
0
8
Marvel Studios

The first trailer for the second season of Marvel Studios’ Loki, released Monday, July 31, has become the biggest online trailer debut ever for any series on Disney+ with 80 million views, according to Deadline.

The first season of the series, which focused on Tom Hiddleston‘s titular God of Mischief, remains Marvel Studios’ most watched program on the streamer.

The new season, debuting on October 6, sees Loki slipping between time periods, and trying to stop the end of the world. Also returning for season 2 are Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sophia Di Martino, Wunmi Mosaku, Jonathan Majors, and Richard E. Grant.

Everything Everywhere All at Once Oscar winner Ke Huy Quan also joins the sophomore season’s cast.

Marvel Studios is owned by Disney, the parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Previous article
In Brief: ‘Disenchantment’ gets fifth and final season for Netflix, and more
WHEE Staff
WHEE Staffhttps://whee.net
I enjoy reading, writing, and radio. KM4ORO.
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE