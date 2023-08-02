Trump 2020 election charges live updates: Former president calls indictment ‘pile-on’

boonchai wedmakawand

(WASHINGTON, D.C.) — Former President Donald Trump has been charged in connection with his alleged attempts to overturn the result of the 2020 presidential election.

A 45-page federal indictment, unsealed Tuesday, accuses Trump of four felony counts: conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, obstruction of and attempt to obstruct an official proceeding, and conspiracy against rights. The former president, who is currently the Republican front-runner in the 2024 race, has been summoned to appear in court in Washington, D.C. on Thursday.

It’s the third time that Trump has been indicted on criminal charges. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges in the two other cases, decrying the investigations as political witch hunts. He continues to insist that the 2020 vote was rigged and, speaking to ABC News on Tuesday, described the latest charges as a “pile-on” and “election interference.”

Here’s how the news is developing. All times Eastern.

Aug 02, 6:32 AM EDT

Trump describes latest indictment as ‘pile-on,’ ‘election interference’

Former President Donald Trump described the latest charges against him as a “pile-on.”

“It’s election interference,” Trump told ABC News in a brief telephone interview on Tuesday, after the sweeping federal indictment was unsealed.

Trump, who is currently the Republican front-runner in the 2024 presidential race, said he is “doing very well in the polls” and that he believes he will “defeat” President Joe Biden in the upcoming election.

Trump also called the recent indictments against him “ridiculous,” telling ABC News he will “fight and we will win.”

-ABC News’ John Santucci

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.