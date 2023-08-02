HomeNewsLocalUnemployment rates mixed Local Unemployment rates mixed By WHEE Staff August 2, 2023 0 7 Share FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Local unemployment rates mixedWhile unemployment rates in the state and nation have risen in the latest labor force report, locally the rates in the cities are down while the surrounding counties are up. Share FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Previous articlePence on Trump indictment: ‘I wish it didn’t come to this’Next articleSon stabs father to death and then shoots himself WHEE Staffhttps://whee.netI enjoy reading, writing, and radio. KM4ORO. RELATED ARTICLES Local 34 arrested in undercover drug operation August 2, 2023 Local Greensboro man wanted in Henry County August 2, 2023 Local Piedmont Arts Board gets new members August 2, 2023 - Advertisment - Most Popular Nicole Kidman, Zoe Saldaña spy series ‘Special Ops: Lioness’ scores record debut for Paramount+ August 2, 2023 Local news August 2, 2023 Community Calendar August 2, 2023 Local scoreboard August 2, 2023 Load more Recent Comments