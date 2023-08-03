Trump indictment live updates: Former president calls charges political ‘persecution’

Jeff Swensen / Stringer/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON, D.C.) — Former President Donald Trump has been charged in connection with his alleged attempts to overturn the result of the 2020 presidential election.

A 45-page federal indictment, unsealed Tuesday, accuses Trump of four felony counts: conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, obstruction of and attempt to obstruct an official proceeding, and conspiracy against rights. The former president, who is currently the Republican front-runner in the 2024 race, has been summoned to appear in court in Washington, D.C. on Thursday.

It’s the third time that Trump has been indicted on criminal charges. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges in the two other cases, decrying the investigations as political witch hunts. He continues to insist that the 2020 vote was rigged and, speaking to ABC News on Tuesday, described the latest charges as a “pile-on” and “election interference.”

Here’s how the news is developing. All times Eastern.

Aug 03, 5:07 PM EDT

Trump: ‘This is a very sad day for America’

Former President Donald Trump spoke briefly at Reagan National Airport after leaving the D.C. District Court.

“This is a very sad day for America,” he said before boarding his plane.

“This is a persecution of a political opponent,” he added.

Aug 03, 4:49 PM EDT

Special prosecutor asks for a speedy trial while Trump legal team objects

Special prosecutor Tom Windom approached the bench and requested a speedy trial.

“This case will benefit from normal order including a speedy trial,” Windom said.

But the defense said it needs ample opportunity to review a massive amount of evidence to be entered by the government.

The judge responded to Windom by saying the court would ensure a “fair trial” without elaborating.

-ABC News’ Soorin Kim

Aug 03, 4:45 PM EDT

Trump has left the courtroom

The arraignment hearing has ended. Former President Donald Trump and his team have left the courtroom.

-ABC News’ Mike Levine

Aug 03, 4:40 PM EDT

Hearing set for Aug. 28

A hearing before Judge Tanya Chutkan, the judge assigned to preside over the trial, is scheduled for Aug. 28 at 10 a.m., the latest of three dates offered as options.

Prosecutors wanted the hearing to be earlier.

This hearing is just five days after the first GOP primary debate.

-ABC News’ Mike Levine

Aug 03, 4:33 PM EDT

Prosecution, defense agree to conditions of Trump’s release

The prosecution and defense have agreed to conditions of former President Donald Trump’s release: He must not violate federal or state laws; he must appear in court as required; he must sign an appearance bond; and he must not communicate about the facts of the case with anyone Trump knows to be a witness, except through counsel or in presence of counsel.

Trump signed a form with those conditions of release.

Aug 03, 4:27 PM EDT

Trump pleads not guilty

Former President Donald Trump pleaded not guilty to all counts.

The judge advised Trump of the penalties he could face if convicted: up to five years in prison on count 1; up to 20 years in prison on count 2; up to 20 years in prison on count 3 and up to 10 years in prison on count 4.

Trump was leaning forward in his chair, listening intently.

The judge also read Trump his rights in connection to this case, and he said he understands them.

Aug 03, 4:24 PM EDT

Charges read in court

At the judge’s request, former President Donald Trump offered his full name, saying, “Yes, your honor, Donald J. Trump, John.”

Trump also gave his age, saying “Seven seven.”

The judge then read Trump the charges against him.

-ABC News’ Mike Levine

Aug 03, 4:16 PM EDT

Magistrate judge enters courtroom

U.S. Magistrate Judge Moxila Upadhyaya has entered the courtroom for former President Donald Trump’s arraignment.

-ABC News’ Mike Levine

Aug 03, 4:10 PM EDT

Trump stares toward Smith

Former President Donald Trump knocked his clasped hands on the table and stared toward special counsel Jack Smith as he waited for U.S. Magistrate Judge Moxila Upadhyaya to enter the courtroom.

-ABC News’ Mike Levine

Aug 03, 4:05 PM EDT

Trump has been processed

Former President Donald Trump has been processed, meaning his fingerprints were taken and he gave over personal information, according to a source familiar with the situation.

Trump will not be placed in handcuffs or have a mugshot taken.

-ABC News’ Luke Barr

Aug 03, 3:55 PM EDT

Trump enters courtroom

Former President Donald Trump and his legal team have entered the courtroom with many U.S. Marshals standing nearby.

It has been 51 days since June 13, when Trump was last in a courtroom for his arraignment in Florida in the classified documents case.

Trump is sitting at the defense table in between his attorneys Todd Blanche and John Lauro.

Special counsel Jack Smith can be seen looking at Trump, while Trump whispers with Blanche. Trump’s hands are clasped on the table.

-ABC News’ Alex Mallin and Mike Levine

Aug 03, 3:49 PM EDT

Special counsel Jack Smith enters courtroom

Special counsel Jack Smith and his team have entered the courtroom ahead of former President Donald Trump’s initial appearance and arraignment.

Smith is not sitting at the prosecutors’ table, but sitting nearby. Special counsel prosecutors Molly Gaston and Tom Windom are sitting at the table, along with another female prosecutor.

Smith also attended Trump’s arraignment in the classified documents case he brought in Florida.

-ABC News’ Mike Levine

Aug 03, 3:24 PM EDT

Trump, allies filed over 60 suits challenging outcome of election

Former President Donald Trump and his allies filed over 60 lawsuits challenging the outcome of the 2020 election based on allegations of fraud, despite no evidence of widespread fraud that could have impacted the results. Nearly every single lawsuit was rejected, thrown out or withdrawn — including two denials from the United States Supreme Court.

Aug 03, 3:08 PM EDT

Trump in motorcade alone on way to courthouse

Former President Donald Trump’s motorcade is now en route from Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport to the E. Barrett Prettyman federal courthouse in Washington, D.C.

Trump is in the motorcade alone with just his Secret Service detail.

No family is traveling with him.

This marks only the second time Trump has returned to D.C. since leaving office.

Aug 03, 2:49 PM EDT

Trump touches down in DC

Former President Donald Trump’s plane has touched down in Washington, D.C., ahead of his federal court appearance.

Aug 03, 2:17 PM EDT

Who is Magistrate Judge Moxila Upadhyaya

Former President Donald Trump has been summoned to appear before Magistrate Judge Moxila Upadhyaya for Thursday’s arraignment on his third indictment.

Upadhyaya was appointed as a U.S. magistrate judge on Sept. 7, 2022, according to her D.C. District Court biography.

Upadhyaya was born in Gujarat, India, and raised near Kansas City, Missouri. She graduated from the University of Missouri and went on to receive her law degree from American University, Washington College of Law.

Click here to read more.

Aug 03, 2:11 PM EDT

Trump en route to DC

Former President Donald Trump’s plane is wheels-up at Newark Liberty International Airport and en route to Washington, D.C., for his Thursday afternoon court appearance.

The former president walked alone up the steps to his plane and boarded without speaking.

Aug 03, 1:40 PM EDT

Christie says he was questioned regarding Trump’s knowledge of 2020 election results

Republican presidential candidate Chris Christie told New York Magazine’s “On With Kara Swisher” podcast that he was questioned six to eight weeks ago regarding former President Donald Trump’s “knowledge of the reality of the election results.”

“They were trying to get a handle on what I knew about his knowledge of the reality of the election results,” Christie said.

The former New Jersey governor refused to say which specific inquiry he was called in for questioning on, but said he “was honest” with investigators and hopes it was helpful.

-ABC News’ Nicholas Kerr

Aug 03, 1:09 PM EDT

Trump leaves Bedminster club

Former President Donald Trump has left his Bedminster, New Jersey, golf club to travel to his court appearance in Washington, D.C.

Trump’s motorcade will take him to the Newark Liberty International Airport where the former president will board his own plane to fly to D.C.

Aug 03, 12:58 PM EDT

Trump plays golf hours before court appearance

Former President Donald Trump played golf in New Jersey on Thursday, hours before heading to court in Washington, D.C., sources told ABC News.

The former president also had several conversations with his staff about his 2024 campaign, sources said.

Aug 03, 12:41 PM EDT

Supporters, protesters display signs outside court

A handful of supporters and protesters, law enforcement from multiple agencies and dozens of press cameras and satellite trucks are waiting outside the E. Barrett Prettyman federal courthouse in Washington, D.C., for former President Donald Trump.

In the mix of the officers and dozens of cameras is a small group of Trump supporters carrying campaign flags saying “Trump for President 2024” and “Finish The Wall.”

Some protesters were seen holding signs reading “clear and present danger” and “lock him up.”

No large protests have formed outside, but officials have been passing out emergency number cards to contracted security guards to report anything suspicious.

Aug 03, 9:26 AM EDT

Campaign staff to travel with Trump to DC

Former President Donald Trump is expected to travel to Washington, D.C., Thursday on his personal plane, accompanied by campaign staff and a handful of attorneys including John Lauro, Todd Blanche, Boris Epshteyn and Alina Habba, sources told ABC News.

At court, Trump will sit at the defense table with Lauro and Blanche. A plea of not guilty is expected to be entered, ABC News has learned.

Aug 02, 5:41 PM EDT

Capitol Police Chief: ‘We’re prepared for tomorrow’



The U.S. Capitol Police force is prepared for former President Donald Trump’s arraignment on Thursday, Chief Thomas Manger told reporters.

“We’re prepared for tomorrow,” Manger said during a press briefing on Wednesday. “We’re prepared for whatever might happen.”

Manger said USCP has been in talks with its partner agencies, including the Metropolitan Police Department, Park Service and Secret Service.

There are no plans to put up fencing around the Capitol complex, Manger said.

-ABC News’ Lauren Peller

Aug 02, 3:09 PM EDT

Trump’s fingerprints will be taken digitally, no mugshot



Former President Donald Trump won’t be placed in handcuffs when he arrives at court on Thursday, according to a U.S. Marshals spokesperson.

Trump will have his fingerprints taken digitally and he will be required to give his social security number, date of birth and address, the spokesperson said.

Trump’s mugshot won’t be taken because the former president’s picture is publicly available, according to the spokesperson.

-ABC News’ Luke Barr



Aug 02, 2:36 PM EDT

Pence: ‘I wish it didn’t come to this’



Former Vice President Mike Pence on Wednesday said of the indictment, “I wish it didn’t come to this.”

“It will be up to the government to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that this actually represented criminal conduct,” Pence told reporters while campaigning at the Indiana State Fair.

Pence, asked what he had learned after reading through the indictment, responded that he “didn’t know anything about the effort to secure fake electors” at the time.

-ABC News’ Libby Cathey



Aug 02, 2:25 PM EDT

Security preparations underway at DC courthouse

Security preparations are underway at Washington, D.C., District Court ahead of former President Donald Trump’s Thursday afternoon appearance.

Secret Service and other law enforcement agencies on Wednesday conducted a walkthrough of the courthouse, including the courtroom where Trump will be appearing.

Trump is expected to appear in person before Magistrate Judge Moxila Upadhyaya.

Secret Service spokesperson Anthony Guglielmi said in a statement, “While the Secret Service does not comment on specific protective means or methods, we have the utmost confidence in the dedication and commitment to security shared by all of our law enforcement and government partners.”

“We are working closely with the Metropolitan Police Department, U.S. Marshals Service, U.S. Park Police, U.S. Capitol Police and the Federal Protective Service to ensure the highest levels of safety and security for the former president, while minimizing disruptions to the normal court process,” Guglielmi said.



Aug 02, 10:17 AM EDT

Who is the judge assigned to the case

U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan, an appointee of former President Barack Obama, has been assigned to oversee former President Donald Trump’s case involving his alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 election, according to the court docket.

Click here to read more about Chutkan.

Aug 02, 10:03 AM EDT

How Trump could challenge the indictment

As former President Donald Trump prepares to fight a sweeping federal indictment charging him with unlawfully attempting to overturn the 2020 election, legal experts weigh in on what to expect as the case moves forward.

Click here for their take on what’s next and how Trump could challenge the indictment.

Aug 02, 9:11 AM EDT

Special counsel speaks out on Trump’s 3rd indictment

Shortly after a third indictment was unveiled against former President Donald Trump, special counsel Jack Smith spoke briefly from the U.S. Department of Justice on Tuesday about the new charges related to Trump’s alleged efforts to overturn his 2020 election loss.

Smith, the independent prosecutor overseeing the federal cases against Trump, said the attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, was “an unprecedented assault on the seat of American democracy” that was “fueled by lies” from the former president about the 2020 election.

“The indictment was issued by a grand jury of citizens here in the District of Columbia and it sets forth the crimes charged in detail,” Smith told reporters. “I encourage everyone to read it in full.”

Click here to read more of Smith’s comments.

Aug 02, 8:50 AM EDT

2024 GOP candidates react to Trump’s 3rd indictment

The latest indictment against former President Donald Trump quickly divided the GOP primary field that is running against him in the 2024 presidential election, with some of his fellow White House contenders opting to defend him and others lambasting him on Tuesday.

Click here to read their reactions.

Aug 02, 8:26 AM EDT

Lawmakers react to Trump’s 3rd indictment

After a third indictment was filed against former President Donald Trump on Tuesday, the reaction on Capitol Hill was swift.

Republican leaders again came to Trump’s defense as they did after he was charged in a New York state indictment and a federal indictment in Florida. On the other side of the aisle, Democrats called the indictment a serious development and said the former president must be held responsible if found guilty.

Click here to read the reactions from lawmakers.

Aug 02, 7:34 AM EDT

Who are the ‘co-conspirators’ in the indictment

The latest indictment against former President Donald Trump references — but does not name — six other “co-conspirators” who took actions alongside him.

ABC News has identified five of the co-conspirators based on details in Tuesday’s federal indictment as well as publicly available information. Click here to read more.

Aug 02, 7:05 AM EDT

What’s in the indictment

A federal indictment unsealed Tuesday charges former President Donald Trump with four counts in connection with his alleged plot to overthrow the result of the 2020 presidential election.

Click here to read the full 45-page indictment as well as a breakdown of some of the major details.

Aug 02, 6:32 AM EDT

Trump describes latest indictment as ‘pile-on,’ ‘election interference’

Former President Donald Trump described the latest charges against him as a “pile-on.”

“It’s election interference,” Trump told ABC News in a brief telephone interview on Tuesday, after the sweeping federal indictment was unsealed.

Trump, who is currently the Republican front-runner in the 2024 presidential race, said he is “doing very well in the polls” and that he believes he will “defeat” President Joe Biden in the upcoming election.

Trump also called the recent indictments against him “ridiculous,” telling ABC News he will “fight and we will win.”

-ABC News’ John Santucci

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.