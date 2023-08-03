Two in Eden arrested for shooting in Henry County

Andrew Webb (from left) and Courtney Renee Thomas (Courtesy: HCSO)

On July 27, 2023, at approximately 12:25 am, the Martinsville-Henry County 911 Center received a call in reference to a vehicle that had been shot into, on Meeks Road, in Henry County.

Jackie Duncan Jr. reported he was traveling on Meeks Rd., and a burgundy vehicle was driving at an unsafe distance and following closely. Duncan stated that the vehicle then passed him and stopped in the roadway in the 400 block of Meeks Rd.

Duncan stated that he pulled into a driveway on Meeks Rd. to turn around and go in the opposite direction, as he was turning around, he heard four gunshots. Duncan’s vehicle was struck by multiple bullets. Duncan then drove to Eden, North Carolina, and called 911 for assistance.

On July 28th investigators from the Henry County Sheriff’s Office traveled to Rockingham County, North Carolina and located the suspect’s vehicle, and identified two suspects Courtney Renee Thomas, 28, of Eden, NC, and Andrew Webb, 37, of Eden, NC. The Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office assisted with obtaining a search warrant for the suspect’s residence and vehicle. While conducting the search, investigators located five firearms and ammunition at the residence.

The Henry County Sheriff’s Office has charged both Courtney Renee Thomas and Andrew Webb with the following charges:

Attempted malicious wounding

Shooting at an occupied vehicle

Use of a Firearm in the commission of a felony

Courtney Renee Thomas was arrested in North Carolina and is held in the Rockingham County Detention Center on a $150,000 bond.

Investigators with Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office also charged Andrew Webb with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Webb is currently being held in the Rockingham County Detention Center on charges from Henry County Sheriff’s Office and Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office on a $225,000 bond.

The Henry County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office and Eden Police Department for their assistance in this investigation.

Anyone having information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at (276) 638-8751 or Crimestoppers at 63-CRIME (632-7463).