Local news

A community landmark in Martinsville will receive a special send-off ahead of demolition. The city said Paradise Inn holds deep historical value as it once stood as a vibrant and beloved establishment in the African-American community. The inn once hosted national music acts making a mark on the area’s arts and culture scene. Unfortunately, as time passed, the building fell into disrepair, and despite efforts to assess restoration, the costs involved proved to be too much. In acknowledgment of the building’s significance, Mayor LC Jones and community leaders plan to commemorate the demolition with the public. The farewell event will be held at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, August 9 at the inn.

Brenda Moorefield stared at the Virginia Lottery ticket she had just scratched. “I didn’t know what to do! I was just in shock!” she later told Virginia Lottery officials. The Henry County woman had just discovered that the Crossword Connect 5X ticket in her hand had won the game’s $100,000 top prize. It happened at Old Country Store, located at 18241 A. L. Philpott Highway in Ridgeway. Finally, Ms. Moorefield showed the ticket to the cashier.

