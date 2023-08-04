Friday, August 4, 2023
Orange County judge arrested in murder of his wife: Police

WIN-Initiative/Neleman/Getty Images

(LOS ANGELES) — An Orange County Superior Court judge has been arrested and charged with shooting and killing his wife in California’s upscale Anaheim Hills neighborhood.

Judge Jeffrey Ferguson, 72, is under arrest for murder. He has been booked on $1 million bail.

Police received a 911 call about a shooting at a home just after 8 p.m. on Thursday.  Officers arrived and found 65-year-old Sheryl Ferguson suffering from at least one gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Jeffrey Ferguson was arrested in the home without any issues, according to police.

Police said they would not release any additional information because the investigation is still ongoing.

Superior Court judge is an elected position in Orange County, with Ferguson winning reelection in March 2020. He has served in the role since 2015.

 

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

