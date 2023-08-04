HomeNewsLocalParadise Inn will be demolished next week Local Paradise Inn will be demolished next week By WHEE Staff August 4, 2023 0 9 Share FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp A cherished landmark bids farewell: The Paradise Inn to be demolished in MartinsvilleThe city said Paradise Inn holds deep historical value as it once stood as a vibrant and beloved establishment in the African-Americans community. Share FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Previous articleHenry County woman wins $100,000 in lotteryNext articleLocal news WHEE Staffhttps://whee.netI enjoy reading, writing, and radio. KM4ORO. RELATED ARTICLES Local Henry County woman wins $100,000 in lottery August 4, 2023 Health New heat wave in the South and West has 13 states under alerts August 3, 2023 Local Two in Eden arrested for shooting in Henry County August 3, 2023 - Advertisment - Most Popular Flash flooding emergencies prompt evacuations in Kentucky, Tennessee August 4, 2023 In Brief: ‘Barbie’ streaming plans, and more August 4, 2023 Authorities identify another victim in Gilgo Beach investigation August 4, 2023 Local scoreboard August 4, 2023 Load more Recent Comments