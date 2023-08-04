Police officer Ricky Anderson charged with murder for shooting unarmed Black man in bed

Witthaya Prasongsin/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — Former Columbus, Ohio, police officer Ricky Anderson has been indicted on charges of murder and reckless homicide for the shooting of an unarmed man last year.

Anderson shot and killed 20-year-old Donovan Lewis in August 2022 during a search warrant while he was unarmed and in bed.

Body camera footage was released of the encounter last September and Anderson, a 30-year veteran of the Columbus Police Department, appears to open fire almost immediately after police open the bedroom door to where Lewis was sleeping. He later died at a hospital.

Anderson retired in bad standing months after the shooting.

“We are relieved that a grand jury concluded what we’ve known all along: Officer Ricky Anderson broke the law when he shot and killed an unarmed Donovan Lewis as he laid in his bed,” the attorneys for Rebecca Duran, Lewis’ mother, said in a statement Friday. “CPD bodycam video showed this clearly and nothing has changed in almost a year. Although Mr. Lewis’ family is pleased that his killer will soon face a jury of his peers, they are incredibly disappointed that it took so long to come to this conclusion in the first place.”

Police officers were executing a warrant on Lewis’ home to arrest him on three separate charges: domestic violence, assault and improper handling of a firearm.

Mark Collins, the attorney for Anderson, said in a statement last September, “When we analyze police-involved shootings, we must look to the totality of the circumstances, and we are expressly forbidden from using 20/20 hindsight, because unlike all of us, officers are not afforded the luxury of armchair reflection when they are faced with rapidly evolving, volatile encounters in dangerous situations.”

Lewis’ family filed a civil suit against Anderson, as well as four other officers involved in the raid, in February.

According to the complaint, Anderson had a total of 58 complaints against him over the years, including use of force complaints, and has also been reprimanded for sexual harassment while on the job.

“As prosecutors pursue Mr. Anderson in the criminal case, we will continue to fight for justice and accountability in our civil case,” the lawyers for Duran said Friday. “Our hope is that no other parent has to bury their child as the result of a reckless act by a member of law enforcement.”

ABC News’ Nakylah Carter and Erica Y. King contributed to this report.

