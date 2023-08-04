Local scoreboard

Friday, August 4, 2023
The game between the Mustangs and the Zookeepers last night was canceled. Martinsville is 17-25 overall, 8 games out of first. They have won 5 out of the last 10. Tonight will be the last home game with the Bigfoots at Hooker Field at 7 p.m. Martinsville will finish the season on Saturday at War Memorial Stadium against the Pilots.  

Washington Nationals

The Nats were off yesterday. Washington is 46-63 on the season. They have won 5 of their last 10 games and are 24.5 games out of first in the National League East. The Nats begin a three-game series in Cincinnati against the Reds today. 

(WHEE is an affiliate of the Washington Nationals.)

Community Calendar
Authorities identify another victim in Gilgo Beach investigation
