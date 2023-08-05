Community Calendar

SATURDAY

Uptown Farmers Market: 7 a.m.-noon, 65 W. Main St., Martinsville.

‍SPCA Martinsville-Henry County Wellness Clinic: 8 a.m.-2 p.m., walk-in only; for more information, call 276-638-7297.

Storytime: 10 a.m., This monthly program at Spencer-Penn includes special readers, crafts, and other fun activities. Come out and join us for this free program fit for all ages. No registration is needed.

D&W Mile Run: The Dick & Willie Trail will be closed from 6:30 p.m.-7:45 p.m. from Liberty Street to milepost 2.5 in order to accommodate the D&W Mile Run.

MONDAY

Monday Market at Fairy Stone State Park: 5-7 p.m., picnic shelters 3 & 4.

TUESDAY

Henry County Electoral Board to meet: 10:30 a.m., Room three, Henry County Administration Building.

Senior Studio: 1 p.m., Piedmont Arts; seniors are invited to craft and create together in the Piedmont Arts classroom; sessions are self-guided and provide a space to socialize while creating artwork; bring your own supplies; advanced registration required; free to members and $5 for non-members; RSVP on PiedmontArts.org, registration closes prior to class at noon.

WEDNESDAY

Uptown Farmers Market: 7 a.m.-noon, 65 W. Main St., Martinsville.

SPCA Martinsville-Henry County Wellness Clinic: 8 a.m.-2 p.m., walk-in only; for more information, call 276-638-7297.

Community meal: 5-6 p.m.; Smith Memorial United Methodist Church, corner John Redd & Daniels Creek Road, Collinsville; call 276-647-8150 by 3:30 today to reserve meal.

Managing debt: 5:30-7:30 p.m.; Family Finance Seminar Series, hosted by Carter Bank & Trust, TAD Space, 20 E. Church Street.

THURSDAY

Horsepasture Ruritan Club dinner meeting: 6:30 p.m., 16209 A.L. Philpott Highway, Martinsville. All members are encouraged to attend.

FRIDAY

Fall sports registration deadline: The Henry County Parks and Recreation will be accepting registrations for youth flag football, tackle football, girls’ basketball, and cheerleading programs through today. Flag football is offered for boys and girls ages 7-8. Tackle football is offered for boys and girls ages 11-12. Girls’ basketball is available for girls ages 8-13. All ages are as of Oct. 1. Cheerleading is offered for girls in grades 3-8. Call 276-634-4640 for additional information or questions.

Music Night: 5 p.m. gate opens, music starts at 6:15 p.m. with 2 Young 2 Old in Alumni Hall. $5 cash donation. Concessions will be available at Spencer-Penn Centre.

Exhibit Opening Reception—Compulsory Measures: 5:30 p.m., Piedmont Arts; gallery talk at 6:15 p.m.; free and open to the public; complimentary wine and light refreshments; live music.

Oak Level Ruritan Club Quarter Auction: Doors open at 6 p.m., event starts at 7 p.m., 7668 Oak Level Road, Bassett. $5 gets two paddles and a door prize ticket, extra paddles are $1, extra door prize tickets will be available for $1, or seven tickets for $5. BBQ, hotdogs, chips, drinks, and homemade desserts will be available. Proceeds to go buy bookbags and pencil bags for Stanleytown Elementary School.