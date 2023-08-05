Saturday, August 5, 2023
HomeNewsLocalHistorical Society looking for director
Local

Historical Society looking for director

WHEE Staff
By WHEE Staff
0
7
Historical Society looking for a director
In anticipation of the opening of a $2.8 million expansion, the Martinsville-Henry County Historical Society is looking for a fulltime executive director.
Previous article
Stanley backs drug affordability legislation
Next article
Local news
WHEE Staff
WHEE Staffhttps://whee.net
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Community Calendar

Local scoreboard

Local news

Stanley backs drug affordability legislation

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

Community Calendar

Local scoreboard

Local news

POPULAR POSTS

Community Calendar

Local scoreboard

Local news

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE