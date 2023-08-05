Local news

This is the broadcast copy of our latest local newscast. Local newscasts air on WHEE at 7:30 a.m., 8:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m., and 5:30 p.m. weekdays

In anticipation of the opening of a $2.8 million expansion, the Martinsville-Henry County Historical Society is looking for a full-time executive director. The new addition won’t be open until sometime next year, but the group has decided to hire someone right away so they can get started and be ready when the time comes. The position is permanent, full-time, with an annual salary of $60,000 and a competitive benefits package.

According to a new ABC News/Ipsos Poll, nearly two-thirds of Americans think the January 6th charges against Former President Trump are serious. ABC s Ike Ejiochi is in Washington with a closer look at the poll…

The result of an AARP survey shows support for a Prescription Drug Affordability Board. The Virginia chapter of the AARP held a press conference Monday, releasing the results of its survey that they say found an overwhelming majority of Virginia voters would support the creation of a PDAB. The study found that 85% of Democrats, 71% of Republicans and 70% of independents who responded, supported a state board to regulate the cost of prescription drugs.

Sixteen years in the making, America s ban on incandescent lightbulbs has finally gone into effect. But ABC s Jim Ryan has a 16-year back story: