Saturday, August 5, 2023
Local scoreboard

Local sports

Martinsville beat Boone 3-1 in the last home game of the season at Hooker Field last night. The Mustangs will finish the summer tonight at War Memorial Stadium against the Pilots. Martinsville is 18-25, 7 games out of first, on a 3-game winning streak, and has won 5 of their last 10. There are 7 teams in the West Division and Martinsville is tied with the Bigfoots in 5th. A win tonight could finish the Mustangs tied with Macon for 4th.

Washington Nationals

The Nats beat the Reds last night 6-3. Washington is 47-63 on the season. They have won 6 of their last 10 games and are 24.5 games out of first in the National League East. The Nats play the Reds at 4:10 p.m. this afternoon. Hear it on WHEE. 

(WHEE is an affiliate of the Washington Nationals.)

