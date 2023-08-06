HomeNewsLocalLarge hole uptown Local Large hole uptown By WHEE Staff August 6, 2023 0 15 Share FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Sinkhole appears in uptownA sinkhole developed in uptown Martinsville and 121 E. Main Street, causing city officials to block the area off out of safety and security concerns. Share FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Previous articleLocal newsNext articleTrump lawyer welcomes Pence testifying at Jan. 6 trial but does not say if Trump will too WHEE Staffhttps://whee.net RELATED ARTICLES Local Dream of being a monster hunter? New search for mythical Loch Ness creature needs volunteers August 5, 2023 Local Flash flood warnings continue for parts of Missouri, Illinois August 5, 2023 Local Mega Millions jackpot rises to record $1.55 billion for Tuesday’s drawing August 5, 2023 - Advertisment - Most Popular Glacial break causes major flooding in Alaska, officials issue emergency declaration August 6, 2023 Pence: ‘No plans to testify’ at Trump’s Jan. 6 trial but would ‘comply with the law’ August 6, 2023 Severe storms, unrelenting heat affecting millions in these US states August 6, 2023 Why tracking COVID reinfections has waned even as more people became sick August 6, 2023 Load more Recent Comments