Tuesday, August 8, 2023
HomeNewsEntertainmentAfter record run, IMAX extends 'Oppenheimer' in its large-format theaters
Entertainment

After record run, IMAX extends ‘Oppenheimer’ in its large-format theaters

WHEE Staff
By WHEE Staff
0
8
Universal

After breaking records for the large-format theater chain, Christopher Nolan‘s Oppenheimer is staying put in IMAX theaters.

ABC Audio has confirmed IMAX is extending the run of the star-packed, acclaimed movie, which has made $550 million worldwide, nearly unheard of for a three-hour historical drama. All 19 North American IMAX 70mm locations will continue screening the movie starring Cillian Murphy, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr. and Emily Blunt through the end of August.

Through Monday, August 7, Oppenheimer has made $117.5 million in IMAX theaters alone, making it Nolan’s highest-grossing release in his preferred format, and the eighth highest-grossing IMAX release of all time.

Nolan has always been an innovator using IMAX film, which he has called “a portal into a level of emotion you can’t get from other formats.” He actually helped invent a black-and-white film specifically for Oppenheimer, calling the results “magical and inspiring.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Previous article
Give ’em a hand: Twin directors of low-budget horror hit ‘Talk to Me’ have prequel shot, sequel plans
Next article
Chris Noth says he “strayed” on his wife, again denies “completely ridiculous” sex assault allegations
WHEE Staff
WHEE Staffhttps://whee.net
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE