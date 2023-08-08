Former Georgia lieutenant governor says he received grand jury subpoena

Marilyn Nieves/Getty Images

(ATLANTA) — As the Fulton County investigation into 2020 election interference in Georgia continues, the former lieutenant governor of the state has been subpoenaed to appear before a grand jury, he said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Monday night and confirmed to ABC News.

“I will continue to share the facts as I know them around this investigation in hopes of figuring out what really happened,” former Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan, a Republican, wrote.

Duncan served as president of the Georgia Senate in 2020, when Rudy Giuliani — who has previously been notified that he is a target of the investigation in Georgia — appeared during a hearing to push false 2020 election fraud claims.

The subpoena comes as Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis — who has been probing Donald Trump and his allies’ efforts to overturn the 2020 election results in Georgia for over two and a half years — appears to be nearing the end of her work.

She has previously said that her charging announcement would come by Sept. 1, and at the end of last month she said that her “work is accomplished.”

“We’ve been working for two and a half years,” she told the local outlet. “We’re ready to go.”

Duncan, who is a CNN contributor, said in an interview with Wolf Blitzer on Monday that “We can never repeat that in this country,” according to an article from the outlet.

“Certainly I never want to see that happen in my home state of Georgia, a lot of good peoples’ lives were uprooted, a lot of people’s reputations have been soiled,” Duncan said.

When reached by ABC News, Duncan confirmed he received a subpoena. Asked about the timing of his testimony, he said: “I do not have any additional details at this time.”

Trump’s legal team last week filed a notice of appeal signaling their intent to appeal a judge’s orders denying their efforts to have DA Wallis removed from her probe into efforts to overturn the 2020 election results in Georgia.

Trump has publicly denounced the investigation and has denied all wrongdoing.

