Tuesday, August 8, 2023
Entertainment

Give ’em a hand: Twin directors of low-budget horror hit ‘Talk to Me’ have prequel shot, sequel plans

A24

The Australian horror pic Talk To Me, which centers on demonic possession when a person happens to shake an embalmed hand, was made for under $5 million, and it already has more than five times that, er, in hand.

The film from Danny and Michael Philippou has made more than $26 million worldwide since its release on July 28. A24, the studio behind it and Oscar winners like The Whale and Everything Everywhere All at Once, apparently have more chills from the pair up its sleeve.

The siblings tell The Hollywood Reporter that they’ve already shot a prequel, centering on the two brothers featured in the movie’s bloody open. “It’s told entirely through the perspective of mobile phones and social media, so maybe down the line we can release that,” Danny told the trade, noting also they’ve also got material…on hand for a follow-up.

Danny explains, “…while writing the first film, you can’t help but write scenes for a second film. So there’s so many scenes. The mythology was so thick, and if A24 gave us the opportunity, we wouldn’t be able to resist. I feel like we’d jump at it.”

With those box office returns, it appears A24 couldn’t resist, either.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

