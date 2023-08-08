Local news

This is the broadcast copy of our latest local newscast. Local newscasts air on WHEE at 7:30 a.m., 8:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m., and 5:30 p.m. weekdays

The Uptown Partnership announced on Monday plans to hold a mascot design contest for residents. The contest will have two phases. During the concept phase, residents are asked to go to one of the Partnership’s social media accounts online and vote for what they would like the mascot to be. Some initial concepts will be presented, but anyone can suggest something completely new. After the votes are tallied, the Promotions Committee will have multiple versions of the concept with the most votes and residents will be asked to vote again on the final design.

Overnight, more than 40 million Americans were under high alert after deadly severe storms pounded the eastern part of the country, from New York to Georgia. ABC’s Faith Abubey reports from hard-hit Westminster, in Maryland

The Horsepasture Volunteer Fire Department rescued a woman who was trapped inside her home after a tree fell from the storm. Lieutenant Fulcher with Horsepasture Volunteer Fire Department said it happened at 5:27 Monday evening in the 500 block of Old Well Road in Spencer.

Gas prices continue their upward march, as we hear from ABC’s Alex Stone.

The average price of gas in Virginia is up by three cents this week to $3.67 a gallon, while the average price across the country jumped just two cents to $3.82. Average prices across the southside are also mostly up compared to last week. The average price in Henry County jumped by a nickel to $3.57 a gallon and the average price in Martinsville remained the same at $3.48.