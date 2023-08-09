Thursday, August 10, 2023
Fox celebrates Wednesday night’s 250th episode of ‘Masterchef’ with season 14 green light

Fox

Fox’s Gordon Ramsay-fronted reality series MasterChef unveils its 250th episode August 9, and to celebrate, the network has given the green light to a 14th season.

The show, which is officially recognized by the Guinness Book of World Records as the Most Successful Cookery Television Format, will keep cooking for another season, with Ramsay as host and judge alongside acclaimed chef Aarón Sánchez and renowned restaurateur Joe Bastianich.

The series has been hot for the network over the summer, averaging 3.1 million total viewers in what’s known as the Live + 7 Day metric — good enough to be Wednesday’s #1 entertainment program in the key 18-49 demographic.

“Its impressive performance this summer and tonight’s 250th episode are a testament to the strength, distinction and longevity” of Masterchef, said Allison Wallach, president of unscripted programming for Fox Entertainment, who called the series “a beloved staple of the FOX brand.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

