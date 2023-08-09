Georgia mom accused of plotting to kill her husband in the Bahamas released on bail

ABC News

(NASSAU, Bahamas) — A Georgia mom accused of plotting to kill her estranged husband while vacationing in the Bahamas was released on $100,000 bail on Wednesday.

Lindsay Shiver, a 36-year-old mother of three, was arrested last month and arraigned on murder conspiracy charges. She and two men are accused of planning to murder her husband, Richard Shiver, the Royal Bahamas Police Force said.

Prosecutors say Lindsay Shiver, her alleged lover Terrance Bethel, 28, and alleged would-be hitman Faron Newbold Jr., 29, hatched a plan to kill Robert Shriver on July 16. Police in the Bahamas stumbled across the alleged plot during a search of Bethel’s cellphone while they were investigating another case.

After posting bail on Friday, Lindsay Shiver — who must stay in the Bahamas ahead of her trial — was set to be released on Tuesday. She had to return to prison because she had not provided the judge with a local address as required.

Lindsay Shiver was released on Wednesday following a court appearance with her alleged co-conspirators.

Among her bail conditions, Lindsay Shiver must wear an ankle bracelet, abide by a curfew and sign in at the Royal Bahamas Police Force’s Central Police Station three times a week. The American embassy will retain her passport.

During a court appearance last week, her lawyer Ian Cargill told the court that his client’s parents were willing to rent a place for her to stay.

The alleged co-conspirators have also been released on $20,000 bail. They also will be required to wear ankle monitors and check in with authorities as part of their bail conditions.

All three have declined ABC News’ request for comment. Robert Shiver’s family spokesperson has also declined to comment on the case.

An indictment is expected to be served on Oct. 5. At that point, prosecutors are expected to disclose the evidence they will present at the trial.

