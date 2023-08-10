Community Calendar

THURSDAY

Horsepasture Ruritan Club dinner meeting: 6:30 p.m., 16209 A.L. Philpott Highway, Martinsville. All members are encouraged to attend.

FRIDAY

Fall sports registration deadline: The Henry County Parks and Recreation will be accepting registrations for youth flag football, tackle football, girls’ basketball and cheerleading programs through today. Flag football is offered for boys and girls ages 7-8. Tackle football is offered for boys and girls ages 11-12. Girls’ basketball is available for girls ages 8-13. All ages are as of Oct. 1. Cheerleading is offered for girls in grades 3-8. Call 276-634-4640 for additional information or questions.

Music Night: 5 p.m. gate opens, music starts at 6:15 p.m. with 2 Young 2 Old in Alumni Hall. $5 cash donation. Concessions will be available at Spencer-Penn Centre.

Exhibit Opening Reception—Compulsory Measures: 5:30 p.m., Piedmont Arts; gallery talk at 6:15 p.m.; free and open to the public; complimentary wine and light refreshments; live music.

Oak Level Ruritan Club Quarter Auction: Doors open at 6 p.m., event starts at 7 p.m., 7668 Oak Level Road, Bassett. $5 gets two paddles and a door prize ticket, extra paddles are $1, extra door prize tickets will be available for $1, or seven tickets for $5. BBQ, hotdogs, chips, drinks, and homemade desserts will be available. Proceeds to go buy bookbags and pencil bags for Stanleytown Elementary School.

SATURDAY

Bassett Ruritan Club Breakfast: 6-10 a.m. at the club building on Philpott Dam Road. All you can eat including sausage, fried bologna, eggs, apples, gravy, biscuits, pancakes (buckwheat and regular), juice, and coffee. $8.

Fab Lab Family Day—3D Doodler pens: 10 a.m.-noon; Patrick County Fab Lab; experiment with our 3D Doodler Pens—pens that let you draw sculptures and create 3D designs with the ease of using a pen; $15; pre-registration required at ph.augusoft.net or by calling 276-656-5461.

Uptown Farmers Market: 7 a.m.-noon, 65 W. Main St., Martinsville.

First Annual Show Time Organics Farm Conference: 8 a.m., Horsepasture Volunteer Fire Department, by Antonio Pritchett and The Black Farmers of Virginia.

Captain’s Choice Golf Tournament: 9 a.m. tee time. Mount Vernon will host its First Annual Captain’s Choice Golf Tournament at Beaver Creek Golf Course. Cost is $50 per player (can purchase two red tees and two mulligans per player). Lunch will be provided. Hole sponsors accepted for $100 each. Call 276-358-0987 for more information.

Annual Smith River Cleanup: 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., 1000 Irisburg Road, Axton. Bring your canoes, jon boats, kayaks, and river shoes. You can choose whether you’d like to be on water or land for the cleanup. Catered lunch by Hugo’s Restaurant around noon at the Smith River Sports Complex. Bags and gloves will be provided.

4th Annual Summer Fest: 1-8 p.m., Smith River Sports Complex, 1000 Irisburg Road; cars, bikes, trucks, food, and entertainment.

Yoga in the Galleries: 10:30 a.m. at Piedmont Arts. Enjoy a relaxing yoga session with instructor Ally Snead. Bring your own mat and equipment. This class is $5 for members and $10 for non-members.

“I’m Just a Kid” Community Talk Show: 2 p.m.; Spencer-Penn Centre, 475 Spencer Penn Rd., Spencer. Free entry for those 17 and under and $6 for those 18 and older.

Busy Bee’s Craft Meet: 3 p.m.; Piedmont Arts; bring your lap-sized hand-craft, such as cross-stitch, knitting, crochet, paper crafts, hand sewing, needle felting, etc.; led by Jennifer Reis and Lara Blair; advanced registration required; admission is free for members and $5 for non-members.

MONDAY

Monday Market at Fairy Stone State Park: 5-7 p.m., picnic shelters 3 & 4.

TUESDAY

Senior Studio: 1 p.m., Piedmont Arts; seniors are invited to craft and create together in the Piedmont Arts classroom; sessions are self-guided and provide a space to socialize while creating artwork; bring your own supplies; advanced registration required; free to members and $5 for non-members; RSVP on PiedmontArts.org, registration closes prior to class at noon.

American Legion Homer Dillard Post #78 meeting: 7 p.m., regular meeting at the Post home, 139 Creekside Drive, Martinsville.

WEDNESDAY

Uptown Farmers Market: 7 a.m.-noon, 65 W. Main St., Martinsville.