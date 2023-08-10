Local news

This is the broadcast copy of our latest local newscast. Local newscasts air on WHEE at 7:30 a.m., 8:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m., and 5:30 p.m. weekdays

A husband and wife from the Henry area have been arrested on indictments for embezzling funds from a youth baseball organization, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office. Brandon Carl Powell, 42, and Ashley Poff Powell. 36, were each charged with one felony count of Embezzlement over $1,000. Both were released on recognizance bonds. Court dates will be set with Franklin County Circuit Court.

Inflation’s downward trend slowed last month as the government’s Consumer Price Index ticked up. Prices in July came in at three point two (3.2) percent higher than a year ago but ticked up point two (0.2) percent compared to June’s figure. ABC News Economics Reporter Alexis Christoforous has more…

A demolition ceremony was held Wednesday morning at 802 Fayette St. in Martinsville at a building known for many years as Paradise Inn. Mayor LC Jones invited the public and media to the event created as a way for the community to bid farewell to a cherished landmark that played a vital role in the social and cultural fabric of Martinsville’s African-American community. The dilapidated building is to be torn down on Friday.

Ever consider changing your name for free food? CBS’s Deborah Rodriguez says lots of people are willing.

Just when you thought you could outsmart hackers, they could have a NEW way to steal your data. CBS’s Linda Kenyon has the story: