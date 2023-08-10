Thursday, August 10, 2023
HomeNewsNationalTeen indicted on murder as hate crime in O'Shae Sibley's death
National

Teen indicted on murder as hate crime in O’Shae Sibley’s death

WHEE Staff
By WHEE Staff
0
9
Jason Marz/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — The 17-year-old suspect charged in connection with the fatal stabbing of 28-year-old professional dancer O’Shae Sibley has been indicted by a grand jury Thursday on the second-degree murder as a hate crime charge, according to Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez.

The suspect and several others accompanying him said homophobic slurs and anti-Black statements toward Sibley and his friends, who were dancing at a Brooklyn, New York gas station on July 29, according to NYPD Assistant Chief Joseph Kenny. The confrontation then allegedly turned violent.

The perpetrator allegedly struck Sibley with a sharp object on the left side of his ribcage, “piercing his chest and damaging his heart,” according to the criminal complaint.

He was identified by detectives early on, using video, by working with other city agencies and people from the neighborhood. After a week of attempting to bring him in, the teen turned himself in through an arrangement with his lawyer.

ABC News has reached out to the teen’s legal representation for comment.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Previous article
Biden administration seeks billions more in Ukraine aid, teeing up congressional fight
Next article
SAG-AFTRA says Adam Driver, Penelope Cruz and ‘Ferrari’ cast can attend Venice Film Festival — but will they?
WHEE Staff
WHEE Staffhttps://whee.net
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE