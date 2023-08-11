‘Jurassic Park’ headed back to theaters in 3D for special 30th anniversary event

Murray Close/Sygma/Sygma via Getty Images

Steven Spielberg‘s groundbreaking Jurassic Park is roaring back into theaters in 3D to celebrate the movie’s 30th birthday.

Universal Pictures and RealD 3D theaters are collaborating on the nationwide rollout, starting with sneak previews Thursday, August 24, before its official relaunch on Friday, August 25.

The movie was initially converted to 3D for its 20th anniversary in 2013, a rerelease that added more than $45 million to the blockbuster’s take — two decades after it left theaters.

“There’s truly no better way to see Jurassic Park than on the big screen,” said Jim Orr, president of domestic theatrical distribution for Universal Pictures. “The monumental impact it made back in 1993 stands as a true testament to Steven Spielberg’s unparalleled genius.”

Of the 30th anniversary presentation of the “timeless classic,” Orr says, “With this release in RealD 3D cinemas across the US and Canada, we’re thrilled to offer moviegoers the chance to rediscover this movie once again on a big screen.”

Sean Spencer, vice president of sales and marketing for RealD, added, “This is summertime event moviegoing the way it was meant to be seen.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.