Friday, August 11, 2023
HomeSportsScoreboard roundup -- 8/10/23
Sports

Scoreboard roundup — 8/10/23

WHEE Staff
By WHEE Staff
0
9
iStock

(NEW YORK) — Here are the scores from Thursday’s sports events:

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

INTERLEAGUE
St. Louis 5, Tampa Bay 2

AMERICAN LEAGUE
Baltimore 5, Houston 4
Detroit 3, Minnesota 0
Cleveland 4, Toronto 3
Boston 2, Kansas City 0

NATIONAL LEAGUE
Pittsburgh 7, Atlanta 5
Philadelphia 6, Washington 2
LA Dodgers 2, Colorado 1

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE PRESEASON
Seattle 24 Minnesota 13
Houston 20, New England 9

WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
Indiana 91, Minnesota 73
Seattle 68, Atlanta 67
Phoenix 90, Connecticut 84

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Previous article
Hawaii native Jason Momoa “devastated and heartbroken” by Maui wildfires
WHEE Staff
WHEE Staffhttps://whee.net
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE