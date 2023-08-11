Scoreboard roundup — 8/10/23

(NEW YORK) — Here are the scores from Thursday’s sports events:
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
INTERLEAGUE
St. Louis 5, Tampa Bay 2
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Baltimore 5, Houston 4
Detroit 3, Minnesota 0
Cleveland 4, Toronto 3
Boston 2, Kansas City 0
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Pittsburgh 7, Atlanta 5
Philadelphia 6, Washington 2
LA Dodgers 2, Colorado 1
NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE PRESEASON
Seattle 24 Minnesota 13
Houston 20, New England 9
WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
Indiana 91, Minnesota 73
Seattle 68, Atlanta 67
Phoenix 90, Connecticut 84
