Scoreboard roundup — 8/10/23

iStock

(NEW YORK) — Here are the scores from Thursday’s sports events:

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

INTERLEAGUE

St. Louis 5, Tampa Bay 2

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Baltimore 5, Houston 4

Detroit 3, Minnesota 0

Cleveland 4, Toronto 3

Boston 2, Kansas City 0

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Pittsburgh 7, Atlanta 5

Philadelphia 6, Washington 2

LA Dodgers 2, Colorado 1

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE PRESEASON

Seattle 24 Minnesota 13

Houston 20, New England 9

WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Indiana 91, Minnesota 73

Seattle 68, Atlanta 67

Phoenix 90, Connecticut 84

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.