Trump’s first amendment rights are ‘not absolute,’ judge says in hearing on proposed protective order

(WASHINGTON) — The judge overseeing special counsel Jack Smith’s Jan. 6 case against former President Donald Trump says Trump has a right to free speech — but it’s not absolute.

Judge Tanya Chutkan is hearing arguments Friday morning on the terms of a protective order Smith is seeking against the former president.

Smith is seeking the protective order — which he wants in place prior to his team turning over to Trump’s attorneys materials gathered during the discovery process so they can prepare Trump’s defense — “to prevent is the improper dissemination or use of discovery materials, including to the public,” according to a court filing Smith made last week.

“Mr. Trump, like any American, has a right to free speech,” Chutkan said as Friday’s hearing got underway. “But that right is not absolute.”

