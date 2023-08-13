Local news

This is the broadcast copy of our latest local newscast. Local newscasts air on WHEE at 7:30 a.m., 8:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m., and 5:30 p.m. weekdays

One person is dead and police are searching for an Axton man related to the shooting death. At 5:09 p.m. Friday, Antwain Royqwell-Garifield Hampton, 24, of Hampton Circle, Axton, was transported to Sovah Health in Danville by a friend where he died of a gunshot wound. Police say they believe Hampton got into an altercation with Akeem Laquan Clark of Axton and Clark shot Hampton. If you know anything about the case or the whereabouts of Clark, you are asked to call the police.

Public Information Officer Kendall Davis proposed to the Martinsville City Council last week a rebranding of the city. Davis recommended the hiring of a part-time communications and media specialist for his office and spending as much as $180,000 with a marketing agency for a makeover and reshaping of the city’s narrative. Council took no action on the proposal.

The crime rate in the cities of Martinsville and Danville is down, while the rate has risen in the counties of Henry, Patrick, Pittsylvania, and Franklin. The annual crime report, compiled by the Data Analysis and Reporting Team for the Virginia State Police, has been released for 2022 and although the rates of reported crime for the region remain similar to previous years, crime in the cities has trended downward while the rural areas have seen an increase.

Some physicians raise concerns about whether some popular weight-loss drugs may increase the risk of complications under anesthesia. ABC’s Mark Remillard reports: **TAG/NOTE: Novo Nordisk — which makes Ozempic, Wegovy, and similar drugs — says clinical trials and other data do not show the medications led to aspiration, but the drugmaker noted the medications are known to cause delays in emptying of the stomach.**