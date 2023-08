Local sports

Washington Nationals

The Nats beat the A’s 3-2 on Saturday. The two teams play today at 1:35 p.m. Hear the game on WHEE. Washington is 52-66 on the season. They have won 7 of their last 10 games and are 24 games out of first in the National League East.

(WHEE is an affiliate of the Washington Nationals.)