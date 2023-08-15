Tuesday, August 15, 2023
Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell address swinging rumors

ABC

Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell are addressing rumors that they’re involved in the swinger lifestyle.

During the August 14 episode of Shepard’s Armchair Expert podcast, the couple delved into the unusual headlines they’ve encountered.

“There was one that said we hosted orgies or swingers parties,” Shepard, 48, recalled.

Bell, 43, was quick to pinpoint the root of the speculation, attributing it to Shepard’s penchant for key party jokes.

“It’s because you frequently make key party jokes,” she explained. “We’ll have a dinner party or something, and as we’re sitting down, you’ll say, ‘Everybody leave your keys.’”

Shepard agreed, acknowledging that he had extended similar humor to some podcast guests, realizing afterward that not everyone shared his comedic wavelength.

“A lot of people don’t get jokes,” Bell said in agreement. “That’s actually something I have been thinking about lately, because it’s such a bummer that everything you say has to be taken so literally that there’s no room for fun in expression or language anymore when you’re telling a story, because you better have the facts right. It’s just such a lame way to communicate.”

The actress added that she feels bad for people who take everything so seriously.

“For the most part when those comments come in, I think, ‘What a bummer that you’re not playful,’” she shared.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

