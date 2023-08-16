Netflix drops teaser to anime series ‘Scott Pilgrim Takes Off’

Cera’s Scott Pilgrim battles Bhabha’s Matthew Patel — Netflix

On Wednesday, August 15, Netflix dropped the teaser to its anime series-take on the 2010 cult hit Scott Pilgrim vs. The World. The teaser to Scott Pilgrim Takes Off, set to a tune from Scott’s band Sex Bob-omb, shows loads of action.

As reported, the streaming service snagged the full cast of the Edgar Wright-directed original film, with Wright producing the animated version.

Also back on board are Michael Cera voicing his title role of Scott Pilgrim; Mary Elizabeth Winstead (Ramona Flowers); Chris Evans (Lucas Lee); Aubrey Plaza (Julie Powers); Anna Kendrick (Stacey Pilgrim); Brie Larson (Envy Adams); Satya Bhabha (Matthew Patel); Kieran Culkin (Wallace Wells); Alison Pill (Kim Pine); Brandon Routh (Todd Ingram); Jason Schwartzman (Gideon Graves), Mae Whitman (Roxy Richter); Johnny Simmons (Young Neil); Mark Webber (Stephen Stills) and Ellen Wong (Knives Chao).

Based on the graphic novel series, the 2010 movie centered on awkward Scott’s attempts to defeat the seven evil exes of his love, Ramona Flowers. Although it was a dud at the box office, in the years since, it has become a fan favorite.

The Scott Pilgrim anime series debuts November 17 on Netflix.

