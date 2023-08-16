Obituaries

Wednesday, August 16, 2023
Raymond Allen Conner

10/03/1939

- 08/13/2023

Raymond Allen Conner
Raymond Allen Conner

10/03/1939 - 08/13/2023

Raymond Allen Conner, 83, passed away Sunday, August 13, 2023, at his residence. He was born to the late, Opie and Ellen McCrickard Conner, was retired from the Southern Furniture Co, and was a member...

Aileen Bishop Collins

01/23/1935

- 08/11/2023

Aileen Bishop Collins
Aileen Bishop Collins

01/23/1935 - 08/11/2023

Aileen Bishop Collins of Martinsville, Virginia passed away on August 11, 2023, at the age of 88. She was born in Claudville, Virginia to the Rev. Jesse Franklin Bishop, Jr. and Mable Marie (Scott) B...

Deacon Ervin Hairston

04/13/1929

- 08/12/2023

Deacon Ervin Hairston
Deacon Ervin Hairston

04/13/1929 - 08/12/2023

On Saturday, August 12, 2023, Deacon Ervin Hairston 94, of Park Ln. , Martinsville, transitioned from this earthly life to eternal life at SOVAH Health-Martinsville. He was born in Virginia on April 1...

Deacon Charles Gravely

09/09/1932

- 08/12/2023

Deacon Charles Gravely
Deacon Charles Gravely

09/09/1932 - 08/12/2023

On Saturday, August 12, 2023, Deacon Charles Gravely, 90, of Skyland Dr. , Martinsville transitioned from this earthly life to eternal life at his residence. He was born in Martinsville, VA on Septemb...

John Henry Hairston

06/09/1940

- 08/11/2023

John Henry Hairston
John Henry Hairston

06/09/1940 - 08/11/2023

On Friday, August 11, 2023, John Henry Hairston 83, of Third St. , Martinsville transitioned from this earthly life to eternal life at Rocky Mount Health & Rehab Center. He was born in Virginia on...

Joan Prillaman Barnes

10/27/1933

- 08/13/2023

Joan Prillaman Barnes
Joan Prillaman Barnes

10/27/1933 - 08/13/2023

Joan Prillaman Barnes, 89, of Martinsville, Va. passed away Sunday, August 13, 2023. She was born October 27, 1933, to Henry Wilson Prillaman and Mamie Carter Prillaman. In addition to her parents, s...

Kenneth Lee "Jack" Weeks

09/27/1930

- 08/12/2023

Kenneth Lee
Kenneth Lee "Jack" Weeks

09/27/1930 - 08/12/2023

Kenneth Lee "Jack" Weeks, AKA "Papa," 92, of Bassett, Va. , passed away peacefully on August 12, 2023, at Stanleytown Health and Rehab Center. He was born on September 27, 1930, in Floyd, Va. , to the...

Rebecca Marie Fulcher

05/16/1944

- 08/14/2023

Rebecca Marie Fulcher
Rebecca Marie Fulcher

05/16/1944 - 08/14/2023

Rebecca Marie Fulcher, 79, of Bassett, VA, passed away peacefully on Monday, August 14, 2023, at Lewis Gale Hospital in Salem, VA. She was born on May 16, 1944, to the late Jesse W. Fulcher and the la...

Mark Skrinski

08/21/1962

- 08/12/2023

Mark Skrinski
Mark Skrinski

08/21/1962 - 08/12/2023

Mark Skrinski, 60, of Martinsville, Virginia, passed away Saturday, August 12, 2023. He was born August 21, 1962, in Springfield, Virginia, to the late Edward Skrinski and Wanda Crandall Skrinski. In...

Erizzell Alton Martin

08/30/1947

- 08/11/2023

Erizzell Alton Martin
Erizzell Alton Martin

08/30/1947 - 08/11/2023

Erizzell Alton Martin was born on August 30, 1947, and departed this life on August 11, 2023. He was preceded in death by his parents Thomas and Inez Cook Martin. Erizzell was a member of Mt. Zion Ho...

Jesse Chrispen Myers

05/03/1935

- 08/11/2023

Jesse Chrispen Myers
Jesse Chrispen Myers

05/03/1935 - 08/11/2023

Jesse Chrispen Myers, 88, of Bassett, Virginia, passed away Friday, August 11, 2023, at Fairview Park Hospital in Dublin, Georgia. He was born May 3, 1935, in Bassett, to the late Malon Myers and Bes...

Dorothy Caroline Williams Smith

12/08/1940

- 08/11/2023

Dorothy Caroline Williams Smith
Dorothy Caroline Williams Smith

12/08/1940 - 08/11/2023

Dorothy Caroline Williams Smith, 82, passed away Friday, August 11, 2023, at Mulberry Creek Nursing and Rehab Center. Mrs. Smith was born on December 8, 1940, in Martinsville to the late Lofton Benjam...

Patricia Reid Flathmann

08/02/1937

- 08/09/2023

Patricia Reid Flathmann
Patricia Reid Flathmann

08/02/1937 - 08/09/2023

Patricia Reid Flathmann, 86, of Martinsville, VA passed away Wednesday, August 9, 2023. She was born August 2, 1937, in Detroit, MI, and was preceded in death by her parents, Frank Reid and Olga Panag...

Lewis Thomas Drane

12/31/1938

- 08/10/2023

Lewis Thomas Drane
Lewis Thomas Drane

12/31/1938 - 08/10/2023

Lewis Thomas Drane, 84, of Martinsville, Va. passed away Thursday, August 10, 2023. He was born in Jackson, Mississippi, on December 31, 1938, to Ferdinand Becker Drane and Gertrude Donovan Drane. In...

Ralph Leon Hazelwood

03/21/1949

- 08/09/2023

Ralph Leon Hazelwood
Ralph Leon Hazelwood

03/21/1949 - 08/09/2023

Ralph Leon Hazelwood, 74, of Stanleytown, Virginia, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, August 9, 2023, at Kindred Hospital in Greensboro, North Carolina. He was born on March 21, 1949, to the late J...

Ralph Frederick Spraker

09/15/1934

- 08/09/2023

Ralph Frederick Spraker
Ralph Frederick Spraker

09/15/1934 - 08/09/2023

Ralph Frederick Spraker, 88, of Bassett, VA, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, August 9, 2023, at Skyline Nursing & Rehab Center. He was born on September 15, 1934, to the late Henry Marshall S...

Eleanor Frances Compton

07/03/1938

- 08/08/2023

Eleanor Frances Compton
Eleanor Frances Compton

07/03/1938 - 08/08/2023

Eleanor Frances Compton, 85, of Kernersville, North Carolina, passed away Tuesday, August 8, 2023. She was born July 3, 1938, in Ridgeway, Virginia, to the late Ernest Joseph Richard Compton “Pinesk...

Sonya Lee Friar Hernandez-Banda

06/28/1969

- 08/06/2023

Sonya Lee Friar Hernandez-Banda
Sonya Lee Friar Hernandez-Banda

06/28/1969 - 08/06/2023

Sonya Lee Friar Hernandez-Banda, 54, of Ridgeway, Virginia, passed away Sunday, August 6, 2023, at Roanoke Carilion Memorial Hospital. She was born June 28, 1969, in Valdosta, Georgia, to the late Cha...

Ricky Dale Lee

11/19/1952

- 08/06/2023

Ricky Dale Lee
Ricky Dale Lee

11/19/1952 - 08/06/2023

Rickie Dale Lee, 70, of Ridgeway, Virginia, passed away Sunday, August 6, 2023. He was born November 19, 1952, in Savannah Tennessee, to the late H. B. Lee, Jr. and Bessie Brown Lee. In addition to h...

James David Draper III

07/18/1976

- 08/05/2023

James David Draper III
James David Draper III

07/18/1976 - 08/05/2023

In Loving Memory of James David Draper III, affectionately known as Jay Dee. On a summer day in Greensboro, NC, Eleanor Bowles and James David Draper Jr of Martinsville, VA welcomed their beloved son...

Michael Benjamin Campbell

01/29/1996

- 08/04/2023

Michael Benjamin Campbell
Michael Benjamin Campbell

01/29/1996 - 08/04/2023

Michael Benjamin Campbell, 27, of Collinsville, Virginia passed away Friday, August 4, 2023. He was born January 29, 1996, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, to Patricia “Dawn” Campbell. Michael was a 20...

Benjamine Randolph Weaver

05/13/1941

- 08/06/2023

Benjamine Randolph Weaver
Benjamine Randolph Weaver

05/13/1941 - 08/06/2023

Benjamine Randolph Weaver, 82, of Martinsville, VA passed away Sunday, August 6, 2023, at his home. He was born May 13, 1941, to the late Luther Benjamine Weaver and Margaret Louise Stanley Weaver. In...

Vera Ann Pruitt Bowers

06/10/1939

- 08/07/2023

Vera Ann Pruitt Bowers
Vera Ann Pruitt Bowers

06/10/1939 - 08/07/2023

Vera Ann Pruitt Bowers, 84, of Martinsville, Va. passed away Monday, August 7, 2023. She was born June 10, 1939, in Axton, Va. to Joe Pruitt and Martha Sue Stegall Harris Pruitt. In addition to her p...

Annie Marie Guynn

01/12/1957

- 08/07/2023

Annie Marie Guynn
Annie Marie Guynn

01/12/1957 - 08/07/2023

Annie Marie Guynn, 66, of Patrick Springs, VA, passed away peacefully on Monday, August 7, 2023, at Stanleytown Health and Rehab. She was born on January 12, 1957, to the late Brosie Foster and Jewel ...

Bernice "Ann" Myers Millner

05/19/1948

- 08/05/2023

Bernice
Bernice "Ann" Myers Millner

05/19/1948 - 08/05/2023

Bernice “Ann” Myers Millner, 75, of, Danville, Virginia, passed away Saturday, August 5, 2023. She was born May 19, 1948, in Callands, Virginia, to Marcella Pinkard Myers Dickerson and the late Ru...

