Local scoreboard

Local sports

Otto Black of Brighton, Michigan leads the Chatmoss Classic at Chatmoss Country Club with a 7-under after 18 holes of play. Brayden Garrison of Franklin, Tennessee is 6-under, followed by a 5-way tie at 5-under for William Wann of Birmingham, Alabama, Jake Mynatt of Knoxville, Tennessee, Brad Miller of Timonium, Maryland, Will Grimmer of Cincinnati, Ohio and Steffen Smith of Alpharetta, Georgia. The field of 115 players will be cut to 37 after today’s second round. The tournament that pays $17,500 in the three-round event is part of the GPro Tour, a developmental tour for pros.

Washington Nationals

The Nats beat the Red Sox 5-4 on Tuesday. The two teams play again tonight. Washington is 53-67 on the season. They have won 6 of their last 10 games and are 24.5 games out of first in the National League East.

(WHEE is an affiliate of the Washington Nationals.)