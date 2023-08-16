Wednesday, August 16, 2023
HomeDailiesLocal scoreboard
DailiesSports

Local scoreboard

WHEE Staff
By WHEE Staff
0
34919

Local sports

Otto Black of Brighton, Michigan leads the Chatmoss Classic at Chatmoss Country Club with a 7-under after 18 holes of play. Brayden Garrison of Franklin, Tennessee is 6-under, followed by a 5-way tie at 5-under for William Wann of Birmingham, Alabama, Jake Mynatt of Knoxville, Tennessee, Brad Miller of Timonium, Maryland, Will Grimmer of Cincinnati, Ohio and Steffen Smith of Alpharetta, Georgia. The field of 115 players will be cut to 37 after today’s second round. The tournament that pays $17,500 in the three-round event is part of the GPro Tour, a developmental tour for pros.

Washington Nationals

The Nats beat the Red Sox 5-4 on Tuesday. The two teams play again tonight. Washington is 53-67 on the season. They have won 6 of their last 10 games and are 24.5 games out of first in the National League East.

(WHEE is an affiliate of the Washington Nationals.)

Previous article
Local news
Next article
Community Calendar
WHEE Staff
WHEE Staffhttps://whee.net
RELATED ARTICLES
Dailies

Weather

Dailies

Obituaries

Dailies

Community Calendar

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE