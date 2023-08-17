Thursday, August 17, 2023
Carter Bank get hit twice

Surveillance photo of robbery at Carter Bank in Roxboro, NC

A Tennessee man has been arrested for a bank robbery that occurred at Carter Bank on South Main Street in Danville on Wednesday last week. 39-year-old Kevin Brett Collins was arrested in Rockingham County, North Carolina following a brief foot pursuit that ensued after he was seen walking away from a motorcycle that was stopped on the shoulder of Route 29.

Meanwhile, Roxboro Police are looking for a suspect who they say robbed the Carter Bank located on North Main Street there yesterday. Police say that, around 2:30 pm, a man walked into the bank and passed the teller a note demanding money. No weapons were displayed and no threats were made. After receiving an undisclosed amount of money the man exited the bank.

Carter Bank is headquartered in Martinsville.

