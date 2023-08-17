Community Calendar

FRIDAY

Quarter auction: Oak Level Ruritan Club; 7 p.m.; doors open at 6 p.m.; auction one quarter at a time; food available; vendors on site; collecting donations of school supplies.

Movies in the Park: 7:30 p.m. music and games, 8:55 p.m. “Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile.” Free admission, Jack Dalton Park. Drinks, candy, and snacks are available for purchase.

SATURDAY

Fairystone Volunteer Fire Department Country Breakfast: 6:30-10 a.m. Adults $10, children $5. Take out—All plates are $10. Call-in orders: 276-930-2113. Sponsored by the Fairystone Volunteer Fire Department and Ladies Auxiliary, 6687 Fairystone Park Highway, Rt 57 West in Stuart.

Free Community Breakfast: 8-9:30 a.m.; First Presbyterian Church, 1901 Patrick Henry Ave., Martinsville (across from Patrick Henry Elementary School); carry out plates available between 9–9:30 a.m. if food is available.

Free Community Breakfast: 8:30-10 a.m., Ridgeway United Methodist Church.

Smith River Fest: 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Sports Complex; for more information, call 276-632-8006.

Jennifer Short 21st Annual Educational Scholarship Benefit Ride: 10:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. The ride will begin on Aug. 19 at the Eagles Club in Bassett and end in Rockingham County, North Carolina at the bridge where Short’s body was found. Registration starts at 10:30 a.m. and kickstands will be up at 12:30 p.m. All vehicles are welcome to ride. $20 for bikes and cars and $5 per rider.

Bassett Highway 57 Cruise-In: 3-7 p.m., Bassett Furniture Ind. parking lot, downtown Bassett; 50/50 drawing to benefit the Bassett Library Building Fund.

Blue Ridge Duck Race: 3:30 p.m. The Boys and Girls Club will release 15,000 bright yellow rubber ducks in the Smith River at the Bassett Cruise-In in Bassett. $5 for a single duck, $25 for a quack pack of six ducks, and $100 for a flock of 25 ducks. 1st place—$3,000, 2nd place—$2,000, and third place—$1,000.

Uptown Music Fest: 6 p.m., Virginia Museum of Natural History; live music, food, wine & craft beer vendors on site; bring your own lawn chair; event rain or shine; tickets https://www.eventbrite.com/e/uptown-music-fest-tickets-665909773057

SUNDAY

68th Annual Griffith Reunion: 1 p.m., Griffith Valley in Woolwine. All descendants and friends of Tyler Griffith are invited to attend and bring a covered dish and a good family story. There’s the creek to fish and play in, mountain trails to hike, cornhole, and gospel singing.

80s Sock Hop: 2-5 p.m.; $5 admission, free for Spencer Penn members.

Martinsville-Henry County Historical Society lecture: 3 p.m., lecture on “Patrick County History & the Historical Society & Museum,” at Historic Henry County Courthouse, presented by John Reynolds; free to the public.

MONDAY

Greater Bassett (GBAC) monthly meeting: 10 a.m., Pocahontas Baptist Church Fellowship Hall. Everyone is invited and all are welcome to join and volunteer.

Monday Market at Fairy Stone State Park: 5-7 p.m., picnic shelters 3 & 4.

TUESDAY

Chix with Sticks: 10:30 a.m. at Piedmont Arts. Knitters are invited to work together in the Piedmont Arts classroom on the second and fourth Tuesday of each month; free to members; non-members $5.

Senior Studio: 1 p.m., Piedmont Arts; seniors are invited to craft and create together in the Piedmont Arts classroom; sessions are self-guided and provide a space to socialize while creating artwork; bring your own supplies; advanced registration required; free to members and $5 for non-members; RSVP on PiedmontArts.org, registration closes prior to class at noon.

Charcuterie class: 2:30 p.m., Ridgeway Branch Library; $5; register at 276-956-1828.

WEDNESDAY

Uptown Farmers Market: 7 a.m.-noon, 65 W. Main St., Martinsville.

Charcuterie class: 2:30 p.m., Collinsville Branch Library; $5; register at 276-647-1112.

Community meal: 5-6 p.m.; Smith Memorial United Methodist Church, corner John Redd & Daniels Creek Road, Collinsville; call 276-647-8150 by 3:30 today to reserve meal.