Thursday, August 17, 2023
“I’m finally startin’ to feel like myself”: “Thankful” Jamie Foxx updates fans following “dark journey” of health scare

In an Instagram post Wednesday evening, August 16, Jamie Foxx updated fans about his recovery from the still-undisclosed health scare that left him hospitalized in April.

Captioning a photo of himself wearing tinted aviator glasses and a crocheted bucket hat and holding a pair of red Crocs, the Oscar-winner began, “You’re lookin at a man who is thankful.”

Foxs noted that he’s “finally startin to feel like myself,” saying of the health complication that sidelined him, “It’s been an unexpected dark journey … but I can see the light…”

The They Cloned Tyrone star added, “I’m thankful to everyone that reached out and sent well wishes and prayers … I have a lot of people to thank.” He continued, “u just don’t know how much it meant … I will be thanking all of you personally … and if you didn’t know … GOD IS GOOD … all day every day.”

Jamie closed with the hashtags #swipeleft, #imbackandimbetter, and #nobaddays.

The first message of support in the comments came from none other than Jeremy Renner, who bounced back from a near-fatal snowplow accident in January. “Bless you my friend !!!,” Renner wrote, adding a pair of heart emojis.

Foxx’s update was liked more than 373,000 times, with supportive comments from fans and stars including Tamar Braxton, Garcelle Beauvais, and Eiza Gonzalez.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

