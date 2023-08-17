Thursday, August 17, 2023
National

Judge declares mistrial in trial of two men charged with shooting at FedEx driver

WHEE Staff
By WHEE Staff
Witthaya Prasongsin/Getty Images

(BROOKHAVEN, Miss.) — Judge David Strong, Jr. declared a mistrial on Thursday in the case involving a father and son charged with attempted murder for shooting at D’Monterrio Gibson — a Black FedEx driver in Brookhaven, Mississippi — the driver’s attorney confirmed to ABC News.

The judge’s ruling came after a police detective serving as a witness in this case shared information previously undisclosed to the legal teams involved in the trial.

Carlos Moore, Gibson’s attorney, told ABC News that the mistrial was declared after it was requested by the defense.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

