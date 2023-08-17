Local news

This is the broadcast copy of our latest local newscast. Local newscasts air on WHEE at 7:30 a.m., 8:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m., and 5:30 p.m. weekdays

Henry County schools started the school year on Wednesday. Martinsville went back on Monday and Carlisle starts their 2023-24 year on Tuesday of next week.

A Tennessee man has been arrested for a bank robbery that occurred at Carter Bank on South Main Street in Danville on Wednesday last week. 39-year-old Kevin Brett Collins was arrested in Rockingham County, North Carolina following a brief foot pursuit that ensued after he was seen walking away from a motorcycle that was stopped on the shoulder of Route 29.

Meanwhile, Roxboro Police are looking for a suspect who they say robbed the Carter Bank located on North Main Street there yesterday. Police say that, around 2:30 pm, a man walked into the bank and passed the teller a note demanding money. No weapons were displayed and no threats were made. After receiving an undisclosed amount of money the man exited the bank. Carter Bank is headquartered in Martinsville.

The Eden Police Department has located and arrested a man wanted for first degree murder. On Tuesday the department took William Cordero Lindsey into custody without incident. Lindsey was arrested for charges stemming from the August 2 shooting at 904 Virginia St. that resulted in the death of Derek Hairston. Authorities are still searching for Kwes Keen for his involvement in the shooting.