Local scoreboard

Thursday, August 17, 2023
Brayden Garrison of Franklin, Tennessee is now atop the leaderboard at the Chatmoss Classic at Chatmoss Country Club with a 9-under after two rounds of play. Peter Mathison of Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, Devon Horn of Scottsdale, and Evan Brown of Hilton Head Island, South Carolina are tied for second and one stroke behind Garrison at 8-under. The field of 115 has been cut to 37 for today’s final round. The tournament pays $17,500 to the winner and is part of the GPro Tour, a developmental tour for pros.

Washington Nationals

The Nats beat the Red Sox 6-2 on Wednesday. The two teams play again this afternoon at 4:05 p.m. Washington is 54-67 on the season. They have won 6 of their last 10 games and are 24.5 games behind the first-place Braves in the National League East. The Brewers lead the Central and the Dodgers are in control of the West. Over in the American League, the Orioles top the East, the Twins are leading the Central, and the Rangers are first in the West.

(WHEE is an affiliate of the Washington Nationals.)

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

