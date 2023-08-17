Update: One arrested, one still at-large in Eden homicide

William Cordero Lindsey (left) and Kwes Keen

UPDATE: The Eden Police Department has located and arrested a man wanted for first-degree murder. On Tuesday the department took William Cordero Lindsey into custody without incident. Lindsey was arrested for charges stemming from the August 2 shooting at 904 Virginia St. that resulted in the death of Derek Hairston. Authorities are still searching for Kwes Keen for his involvement in the shooting.

ORIGINAL STORY: William Cordero Lindsey is now wanted for the first-degree murder of Derek Hairston, 33, of Eden after Hairston died of his injuries from being shot. Kwes Keen and Hairston are wanted for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill after surveillance cameras captured the men allegedly shooting at Hairston and Sierra Carter.