Jennifer Short Ride / STAR NEWS

The 21st annual Jennifer Short Educational Scholarship Benefit Ride was held on Saturday.

Organized this year by the Fraternal Order of Eagles in Bassett, registration began about 10:30 a.m. and riders took to the road at 12:30 p.m. after over 100 riders donated $20 per bike. All of the proceeds go to the Jennifer Short Scholarship Fund, providing college scholarships to Henry County students in need.