Community Calendar

SATURDAY

Bassett Highway 57 Cruise-In: 3-7 p.m., Bassett Furniture Ind. parking lot, downtown Bassett; 50/50 drawing to benefit the Bassett Library Building Fund.

Uptown Music Fest: 6 p.m., Virginia Museum of Natural History; live music, food, wine & craft beer vendors on site; bring your own lawn chair; event rain or shine; tickets https://www.eventbrite.com/e/uptown-music-fest-tickets-665909773057

SUNDAY

68th Annual Griffith Reunion: 1 p.m., Griffith Valley in Woolwine. All descendants and friends of Tyler Griffith are invited to attend and bring a covered dish and a good family story. There’s the creek to fish and play in, mountain trails to hike, cornhole, and gospel singing.

80s Sock Hop: 2-5 p.m.; $5 admission, free for Spencer Penn members.

Martinsville-Henry County Historical Society lecture: 3 p.m., lecture on “Patrick County History & the Historical Society & Museum,” at Historic Henry County Courthouse, presented by John Reynolds; free to the public.

MONDAY

Greater Bassett (GBAC) monthly meeting: 10 a.m., Pocahontas Baptist Church Fellowship Hall. Everyone is invited and all are welcome to join and volunteer.

Monday Market at Fairy Stone State Park: 5-7 p.m., picnic shelters 3 & 4.

TUESDAY

Chix with Sticks: 10:30 a.m. at Piedmont Arts. Knitters are invited to work together in the Piedmont Arts classroom on the second and fourth Tuesday of each month; free to members; non-members $5.

Senior Studio: 1 p.m., Piedmont Arts; seniors are invited to craft and create together in the Piedmont Arts classroom; sessions are self-guided and provide a space to socialize while creating artwork; bring your own supplies; advanced registration required; free to members and $5 for non-members; RSVP on PiedmontArts.org, registration closes prior to class at noon.

Charcuterie class: 2:30 p.m., Ridgeway Branch Library; $5; register at 276-956-1828.

WEDNESDAY

Uptown Farmers Market: 7 a.m.-noon, 65 W. Main St., Martinsville.

Charcuterie class: 2:30 p.m., Collinsville Branch Library; $5; register at 276-647-1112.

Community meal: 5-6 p.m.; Smith Memorial United Methodist Church, corner John Redd & Daniels Creek Road, Collinsville; call 276-647-8150 by 3:30 today to reserve a meal.

THURSDAY

The Piedmont Arts Guild meeting: 12:15 p.m.; Piedmont Arts on Starling Avenue in Martinsville presents a program by Brenda Shelton Strickland, author of Moonshine and Salteens; she is also a puppet show creator and regional actress. The public is invited.

Charcuterie class: 2:30 p.m., Patrick County Branch Library; $5; register at 276-694-3352.

Community meeting: 4:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m., All residents are invited to attend and share thoughts regarding a comprehensive parks improvement plan, Southside Park picnic shelter, 1224 Ranson Road, Martinsville.

FRIDAY

Charcuterie class: 2:30 p.m., Bassett Branch Library; $5; register at 276-629-2426.